Vikings vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Jordan Addison)
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are both looking to put themselves back in the playoff conversation in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football.
The Chargers are favored at home in this matchup, but they’ve lost three of their last four matchups. Meanwhile, the Vikings have struggled with their quarterback play since J.J. McCarthy has not played since Week 2 – and did not play well when he was on the field.
I’m looking to the prop market for some of my best bets for this primetime game, including a pick for Vikings wideout Jordan Addison.
Herbert and the Chargers have thrown the ball a ton since Omarion Hampton went down, making any of Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey intriguing plays in the prop market.
Let’s break down each pick for Thursday Night Football in Week 8.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jordan Addison OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- Ladd McConkey 5+ Receptions (-174)
- Justin Herbert OVER 35.5 Pass Attempts (-113)
Jordan Addison OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
After missing the first three games of the 2025 season due to a suspension, Addison has returned to play a massive role for the Vikings.
He has 18 receptions on 26 targets for 283 yards and one score in three games, putting up over 100 receiving yards in Week 4 and Week 7. He has thrived with Carson Wentz under center, operating as the veteran’s go-to option in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In that game, Addison had nine receptions on 12 targets for a season-high 128 yards. Now, he’s set at just 55.5 yards against a Chargers defense that ranks in the middle of the pack (13th) in EPA/Pass this season.
I think this is a prime spot to buy low on Addison, who is emerging as the best No. 2 option (to Justin Jefferson) in the NFL.
Ladd McConkey 5+ Receptions (-174)
It’s been a bit of an up and down season for Ladd McConkey, but he’s really come on as of late with the Chargers leaning on their passing game more since Omarion Hampton was injured.
McConkey has 24 targets and 16 receptions over his last two games, totaling 167 yards through the air. I love his receptions prop in this game, even against a Vikings defense that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
McConkey has at least five grabs in five of his seven games, and Herbert has targeted 58 times in the 2025 season. This is a chance to get McConkey at a bit of a discounted number because of the perception of Minnesota’s pass defense.
Remember, the Vikings were torched for 326 yards by Jalen Hurts in their loss in Week 7.
Justin Herbert OVER 35.5 Pass Attempts (-113)
In line with my thinking on the McConkey prop, I’m expecting Justin Herbert to throw the ball a ton in Week 8.
The Chargers quarterback has attempted 38 and 55 passes in his last two games, and he’s thrown the ball at least 38 times four times in seven games.
While the Minnesota pass defense has been stingy at times, the Chargers have a makeshift running game with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. I expect them to lean on Herbert’s arm in this one as they attempt to move to 5-3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.