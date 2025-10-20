Vikings vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are both coming off of losses in Week 7 of the 2025 season, and they’ll look to get back on track on Thursday night in Week 8.
Minnesota has been in a tough spot at quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has missed several games in a row, forcing Carson Wentz into a starting role. Minnesota is 2-2 in the games that Wentz has started, and it’s in danger of falling out of the playoff mix in the NFC if it can’t start winning at a higher level.
The Chargers, on the other hand, have squandered a 3-0 start to the season, falling to 4-3 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The Chargers couldn’t get a stop against Jonathan Taylor and company, but they’ll have a much easier matchup in Week 8 against a Minnesota offense that was just 26th in EPA/Play entering Week 7.
Oddsmakers have set the Chargers as favorites at home, but they’ve been banged up in the 2025 season losing Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater (for the season) and Omarion Hampton on offense. Can L.A. bounce back at home to remain in the mix for the top spot in the AFC West?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Vikings vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-110)
- Chargers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +114
- Chargers: -135
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vikings vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct 23
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Vikings record: 3-3
- Chargers record: 4-3
Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 2-2 at home this season.
- The Vikings are 2-2 in Carson Wentz’s starts this season.
- Los Angeles is 2-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 0-2-1 against the spread at home in 2025.
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Vikings’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Chargers’ games this season.
Vikings vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- TBA
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Omarion Hampton – out
- TBA
Vikings vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Chargers
Justin Herbert threw for 420 yards, three scores and a pair of picks in the Week 7 loss to the Colts, and he’s now up to 1,493 passing yards, 10 scores and four picks in the 2025 season.
The star quarterback has played well in 2025 – putting himself in the MVP conversation – but the Chargers need a stellar showing on Thursday night if they want to avoid falling to 4-4.
The Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores love to blitz, and that could be an issue for the Chargers if Joe Alt remains out on the offensive line.
Herbert tried to put the offense on his back without much of a running game in Week 7, but the defense let him down. Can he carry this team to a 5-3 start in Week 8?
Vikings vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
This is a really tough turnaround for the Vikings, who put up a fight at home in a loss to Philly in Week 7.
McCarthy likely won’t be ready for this game on a short week, meaning another start for Carson Wentz behind a banged up offensive line.
The Vikings are one of the worst teams in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and they’ll have a massive disadvantage at quarterback in Week 8. Plus, this Minnesota defense was diced up by Jalen Hurts for 326 yards and three scores in Week 7.
Herbert should be able to find his receivers with relative ease in this game, and the Chargers have some signature wins against good teams – Kansas City and Denver – this season. Minnesota is just 2-2 with Wentz under center and has two wins against Jake Browning and Dillon Gabriel.
I’m taking Los Angeles to win on Thursday night.
Pick: Chargers Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
