Vikings vs. Eagles Predictions, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The majority of NFL teams will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings who will face other other in an exhibition showdown starting at 1pm et.
Both teams will enter the game with an undefeated 2-0 record and while those wins mean nothing in the long run, whichever team will come out of Saturday with a perfect preseason record will carry some momentum into Week 1 of the regular season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Vikings vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-110)
- Eagles -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings +115
- Eagles -135
Total
- OVER 33.5 (-105)
- UNDER 33.5 (-115)
Vikings vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Vikings preseason record: 2-0
- Eagles preseason record: 2-0
Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Kevin O'Connell is 2-6 straight up and 2-6 against the spread in the preseason in his career
- Nick Sirianni is 3-6-2 SU and 3-7-1 ATS in the preseason in his career
Vikings vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Nailor: The Vikings' top two receivers are locked in with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but the 2022 third round pick from Michigan State, Jalen Nailor, has a chance to establish himself as the third option in the Vikings offense. He has four receptions for 94 yards in the first two preseason games.
Philadelphia Eagles
Will Shipley: One of the stars of the Eagles preseason has been their fourth round selection, Will Shipley. He has only averaged 3.2 yards per carry in their first two games, but has added in five receptions for 38 yards as has been fantastic in team practices. A strong preseason finale will add to his case to see regular season reps.
Vikings vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
Before this preseason, Kevin O'Connell was 0-6 in the preseason as a head coach and just 1-5 against the spread. That tells me that he values evaluating his players much more than winning, and that will likely be even more apparent in Saturday's preseason finale as teams have to make their final roster selections in the following days.
The Eagles also have plenty of depth which they can take advantage of in an exhibition game between backups against a rebuilding Vikings team. Look for them to win and cover the short spread on Saturday.
Pick: Eagles -2.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.