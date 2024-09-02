Vikings vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants will open their 2024 campaign in what will be a rematch of their 2022 Wild Card Round meeting in which the Giants won by a final score of 31-24.
After meeting in those playoffs, both teams fell off the face of the planet in 2023, missing the playoffs by a significant margin. The Vikings now have a new man at quarterback in Sam Darnold and the Giants are desperately trying to re-create the 2022 magic with Daniel Jones.
One of these two teams will start the season with a win. Let's find out what the oddsmakers think about this Week 1 showdown.
Vikings vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings -1 (-110)
- Giants +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -120
- Giants +120
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vikings vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Vikings record: 0-0
- Giants record: 0-0
Vikings vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Vikings are 0-6-2 against the spread in their last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Vikings are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 the last five times the Vikings have played the Giants on the road
- Giants finished the 2023 season on a 6-1 run against the spread
- Giants are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six home games
Vikings vs. Giants Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Nick Muse, TE - Questionable
- Jordan Addison, WR - Questionable
- Blake Cashman, LB - Questionable
- Jerry Tillery, DT - Questionable
- T.J. Hockenson, TE - Out (PUP)
Giants Injury Report
- Gunnar Olszewski, WR - Questionable
- Drew Lock, QB - Questionable
- Evan Neal, OT - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- CorDale Flott, CB - Questionable
- Jon Runyan, G - Questionable
- Micah McFadden, LB - Questionable
- Tyron Tracy Jr., RB - Questionable
- Carter Coughlin, LB - Questionable
Vikings vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: We expected a preseason battle for the starting quarterback position between Sam Darnold and the rookie from Michigan, J.J. McCarthy, but McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury which handed the job Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick didn't pan out on the Jets or on the Panthers, but there are those who still believe he can be an effective quarterback given the right situation.
New York Giants
Daniel Jones: Daniel Jones had a solid 2022 campaign and was awarded a massive contract as a result. he followed that up with an abysmal six games in 2023 before eventually suffering a season-ending injury. Jones will be given one more season to prove his worth to the Giants.
Vikings vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game, as well as my plays for the other 15 matchups, in the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets:
I'm not a Sam Darnold guy, so I'd feel better about this bet if J.J. McCarthy didn't get hurt and was named the Week 1 starter. With that being said, I expect the Giants to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and when it comes down to which team looks better on paper, it's still the Vikings by a wide margin.
The Giants ranked dead last in the league in Net Yards per Play last season at -1.1 and did little to improve their roster outside of overpaying for Brian Burnes and drafting Malik Nabers. They need to have a significant overhaul, including getting a new quarterback, before I can have any faith in that team.
Then there's the Vikings, who have some interesting pieces on both side of the football including having arguably the best receiver in football in Justin Jefferson. I also like the offseason signing of Aaron Jones and if Kevin O'Connell can find a way to not ask too much of Darnold, the Vikings are going to be a tougher opponent than people expect.
Pick: Vikings -1 (-110)
