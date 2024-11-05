Vikings vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings snapped their two-game losing streak by beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. They remain one game back from the Detroit Lions and will now hit the road to take on the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.
The Jaguars continue to lose close games but there's little to no hope of making the playoffs at this point of the season. They would have to go 8-0 to finish the season to have any hope, which would include an upset win against the Vikings on Sunday.
It's time to take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown.
Vikings vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -4.5 (-105)
- Jaguars +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings -210
- Jaguars +176
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Vikings vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Vikings Record: 6-2
- Jaguars Record: 2-7
Vikings vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Vikings are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings' last five road games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Vikings' last eight games vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 3-12 straight up in their last 15 games
- Jaguars have lost nine-straight games against NFC North opponents
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as underdogs.
Vikings vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Will Reichard, K - Out
- Akayleb Evans, CB - Questionable
- Blake Cashman, LB - Questionable
- Andrew DePaola, LD - Doubtful
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - IR
Jaguars Injury Report
- Maason Smith, DT - Questionable
- Gabe Davis, WR - Questionable
- Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable
- Cooper Hodges, OT - IR
- Andrew Wingard, S - IR-R
Vikings vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones: The Vikings' offseason acquisition has turned out to be one of the best moves of 2024. Aaron Jones has played a huge role in their offense, both in their ground attack and in the passing game. He's second on the team in receptions with 26, behind only Justin Jefferson.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Evan Engram: With their receiving core decimated with injuries, Trevor Lawrence is leaning on his tight end, Evan Engram. He saw 10 targets, hauling in five of them for 45 yards against the Eagles. Expect him to continue play a big role in their offense in the second half of the season.
Vikings vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm not hesitating to lay the points on the Vikings in this interconference duel:
We're keeping this bet simple, there's no reason to overthink it. This is a game between one of the best defenses in the NFL and one of the worst. In fact, when it comes to opponent EPA per play, the Vikings enter this week second in the NFL while the Jaguars rank dead last.
If you think you should bet on the Jaguars because of their offense, think again. While the margin may not be as wide as it is between the two defenses, the Vikings are 14th in EPA per play and Jacksonville comes in at 17th.
If you want one more metric thrown at you, the Vikings are sixth in Net Yards per Play (+0.5) this season while the Jaguars are 23rd (-0.4). I simply don't see how or why Minnesota is just a four-point favorite in this interconference showdown.
Pick: Vikings -4.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
