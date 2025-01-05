Vikings vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 18
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will not only serve as the final regular season game, but it will also be the final opportunity for us to bet on anytime touchdown scorers.
Tonight's total being set at a high number of 56.5 indicates we could be in for an offensive shootout. With that being the case, there are plenty of touchdowns to go around meaning this could be a fantastic opportunity to cash in on some dark horse touchdown bets.
With that in mind, that's exactly what I'm going to try to do. Everyone knows the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Justin Jefferson, and Aaron Jones have a great chance to find the end zone, but what about some players numbers who aren't quite as recognizable? Those are the ones I'm targeting.
Vikings vs. Lions Touchdown Bets
- Tim Patrick Anytime Touchdown (+340)
- Jalen Nailor Anytime Touchdown (+400)
- Trent Sherfield Sr. Anytime Touchdown (+2800)
Tim Patrick Anytime Touchdown (+340)
Tim Patrick has been a sneaky weapon for the Lions this season. He has already hauled in three touchdowns on the year on 31 overall receptions. He hasn't racked up many stats over the past couple weeks, leading to a valuable price on him to score tonight, but his snap count has remained steady.
+340 is a fair price for him to score his fourth touchdown of the season tonight.
Jalen Nailor Anytime Touchdown (+400)
With how depleted the Lions secondary is, the true value lies on Vikings receivers as Sam Darnold is poised to carve up a defense that has allowed 361.7 passing yards and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game over their last three outings.
A strong option to score tonight is Jalen Nailor, who has already hauled in six scores on the season and is the clear No. 3 option at wide receiver. Nailor scoring at 4-1 odds is the bet that holds the most value on tonight's slate.
Trent Sherfield Sr. Anytime Touchdown (+2800)
If you want an extremely long shot, consider Trent Sherfield Sr.. He already has one touchdown reception on the season and while the Vikings largely stick to their top three options at wide receivers, Sherfield Sr. is still getting some offensive snaps. He's been on the field in over 10% of offensive snaps in four straight games.
It's unlikely, but at 28-1, he's worth a sprinkle in a shootout of a game.
