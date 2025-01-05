Vikings vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 18 (Bet on Sam Darnold)
The 2024 NFL regular season will conclude with a pivotal NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Not only is the NFC North crown on the line when these two teams face off tonight, but the No. 1 seed in the conference is up for grabs as well. The winner will have to win just two home games to make the Super Bowl while the loser will have to likely hit the road three games in a row to earn the chance to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
If you want to take advantage of the final game of the regular season by tossing a few dollars on some player props, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at my three favorites.
Vikings vs. Lions Player Prop Bets
- Sam Darnold OVER 292.5 Pass Yards (-110)
- Jordan Addison Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-114)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 87.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Sam Darnold OVER 292.5 Pass Yards (-110)
The Lions' defense continues to get more decimated on a weekly basis and their secondary has been affected the most. Over their last three games, the Lions have allowed 361.7 passing yards per game, which is the most in the NFL in that stretch by 63.4 yards.
Not only does Sam Darnold have a favorable matchup ahead of him, but with how potent the Lions offense is, Minnesota may have to get into a shootout to win this game, leading Darnold to throw the ball early and often.
Jordan Addison Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-114)
Jordan Addison to have a reception of 24+ yards is my No. 8 ranked player prop this week:
The Lions' secondary is depleted, suffering several injuries in key positions. As a result, they've allowed plenty of deep passes in recent weeks and have now allowed the second most passing plays of 20+ yards this season with 60.
Jordan Addison has hauled in at least one reception of 24+ yards in seven of his 14 games this season including recording a 51-yard catch against the Lions in the first meeting between these two teams this season. Now that Detroit is banged up, I expect another long catch from Addison on Sunday night.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 87.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Jahmyr Gibbs to go OVER his rushing yards total of 87.5 is my No. 3 ranked player prop this week:
Jahmyr Gibbs has thrived in the absence of David Montgomery, reaching 100+ yards in two straight starts. He's now averaging a blistering 5.61 yards per carry on the season and I expect that to continue against the Vikings.
Gibbs ran for 116 yards on just 15 carries against the Vikings earlier this season and the once stout Minnesota run defense has started to struggle of late. They rank 13th in opponent rush success rate since Week 11.
