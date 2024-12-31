Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The 272nd and final game of the 2024 NFL season will be a huge one. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will face off with not only the NFC North on the line but the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The winner will get home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs as well as a first-round bye, while the loser will have to hit the road to take on either the Rams or Buccaneers next weekend.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this pivotal game in the final regular season edition of Sunday Night Football.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-102)
- Lions -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Vikings +124
- Lions -148
Total
- OVER 57 (-110)
- UNDER 57 (-110)
Vikings vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Vikings record: 14-2
- Lions record: 14-2
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 4-2 in the Vikings' last six games
- Lions are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games vs. Vikings
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Vikings' last five games played in Detroit
- Lions are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meeting between these two teams
- Lions are 7-0 straight up in their last seven games vs. NFC North opponents
Vikings vs. Lions Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Fabian Moreau, CB - Questionable
- Pat Jones II, LB - Questionable
- Aaron Jones, RB - Questionable
Lions Injury Report
- David Montgomery, RB - Out
- Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - IR-R
Vikings vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: The Vikings star receiver continues to be a difference-maker for Minnesota. He's reached 100 receptions this season and now it's time for him to show up in the team's biggest game of the season.
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions' running back has thrived this season and the absence of David Montgomery hasn't slowed him down. He's surpassed 1,200 yards on the ground and he's averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry. Let's see what he can do on Sunday against this Vikings defense.
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the Vikings to win this game outright as underdogs:
The Detroit Lions have shown everyone that their defense can only take some many injuries. The Packers, Bills, and 49ers have put up 30+ points against them in three of their last four weeks and they can only get away with that for so long. It's going to come back and bite them sooner than later and this is the game it's going to cost them.
The Vikings are one of the best-coached teams in the NFL and they can win games on both sides of the football. Their offense can run the ball, and throw the ball, and their defense can cause a lot of issues for opposing offenses. They rank inside the top 10 in EPA per play on both sides of the football.
This Lions team is going to be able to beat teams they can get into an offensive shootout with, but the Vikings aren't one of them. I'll take Minnesota to win as an underdog in the final game of the Road to 272 Bets.
Pick: Vikings +124
