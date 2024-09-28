Vikings vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Johnny Mundt is Underrated Weapon for Minnesota)
The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will face each other in an NFC North showdown in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Before the season began, people wouldn't have been surprised to find out the Packers are 2-1 at this point of the year, but many would be shocked to find out the Vikings would have an undefeated 3-0 record. Can they keep their momentum in this rivalry showdown?
In this article, I'm going to break down some of my favorite prop bets for this game, including targeting one player on each team. Let's dive into it.
Vikings vs. Packers Player Props
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Johnny Mundt OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Johnny Mundt OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
You may be surprised to find out that Johnny Mundt is tied for third on the Vikings in targets through the first three weeks of the season. He has seen nine targets, hauling in five of them for 29 yards and a touchdown. If he keeps being targeted at that high of a rate, asking him to record at least 18 receiving yards in this game shouldn't be much of an ask.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Josh Jacobs has had a strong start to his season, but he has a tough challenge in front of him in the Minnesota Vikings. Their defense has done a phenomenal job stopping the run, keeping teams to just 3.6 yards per carry and 71.3 total rushing yards per game.
I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards with the total set at 58.5.
NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!