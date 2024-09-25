Vikings vs. Packers NFL Betting Odds Suggest Jordan Love Will Return in Week 4
The Green Bay Packers held their collective breath when their star quarterback, Jordan Love, went down with an injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, things couldn't have gone better for the Packers. Backup quarterback Malik Willis came in and led them to two-straight victories against the Colts and Titans and now there's a possibility Love will return in Week 4.
The only people better at breaking news than NFL insiders are professional bettors and sportsbooks. By looking at the odds for any given game, you can usually sniff out breaking news before it's officially announced.
If you do that with this weekend's game between the Vikings and Packers, there's a strong chance Love returns to the lineup based on what the current odds for the game are.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds and Spread
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-105)
- Packers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings +120
- Packers -142
Odds Indicate Love Will Play Week 4
It's hard to imagine the 3-0 Vikings, who have beat both the 49ers and the Houston Texans, would be 2.5 point underdogs against the Packers if Malik Willis was expected to get the start. The Vikings were also 2.5-point underdogs to the 49ers and just 1.5-point underdogs to the Texans, two teams are looked at as potential Super Bowl contenders.
If sharp bettors and oddsmakers expected Willis to start, the odds for this game would be much closer to a pick'em (a coin flip) than where they currently sit.
Love was seen testing his knee out before the Packers' Week 3 game against the Titans, so don't be surprised if he straps on the helmet in Week 4.
