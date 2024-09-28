Vikings vs. Packers Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Jordan Love Set to Return)
The NFL world has been waiting all week to see if Jordan Love would be returning to the Packers' starting lineup, just a few short weeks after spraining his MCL in their season opener against the Eagles. The announcement was finally made that he will in fact return this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
So, how does the news affect the odds for this NFC North showdown? Let's take a look at the latest lines and then I'll predict the final score for this rivalry showdown.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
ADVERTISING
Spread
- Vikings +3 (-114)
- Packers -3 (-106)
Moneyline
- Vikings +128
- Packers -152
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-106)
- UNDER 44.5 (-114)
The betting odds throughout the week were set with the assumption that Love would be suiting up on Sunday. Due to that being the case, the line remained at Packers -3 after the news was announced on Saturday. The total did move up one point from 43.5 to 44.5.
Vikings vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Vikings:
I've seen enough from the Vikings to be convinced they are a legitimately good football team. Not only are they 3-0 with wins over the likes of the 49ers and Texans, but their metrics prove the wins haven't been flukes. Heading into Week 4, they rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.3.
Even though Love is getting the start, I don't know how much confidence I'd have in a quarterback in his first start after a knee injury.
When it comes to the total, a potentially hobbled Love along with strong defensive units for both teams leads me to believe it's going to be a relatively low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Vikings 21, Packers 16
NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!