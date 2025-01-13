Vikings vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
NFL Wild-Card Weekend will wrap up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings with a berth in the Divisional Round on the line.
It'll be the last football game for us to watch and bet on for a number of days so we have to take advantage of it. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite anytime touchdown bets. All we need for our bet to cash is for the player we wagered on to find the end zone. If they do, we win our bet.
Vikings vs. Rams Touchdown Bets
- Cooper Kupp Touchdown (+170)
- T.J. Hockenson Touchdown (+220)
- Jalen Nailor Touchdown (+500)
Cooper Kupp Touchdown (+170)
Cooper Kupp may not be as explosive as he once was, but he's still the Rams' primary receiver in the red zone. He has six receiving touchdowns on the season, three more than Puka Nacua. He may have lost a step but his route running is still elite which is how receivers get open when an offense closes in on the goal line.
Of the top two receivers for the Rams, Kupp has the better value to score on Monday night at +170.
T.J. Hockenson Touchdown (+220)
T.J. Hockenson to score a touchdown is my favorite player prop for this game in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59":
I think this is a great spot for T.J. Hockenson to find the end zone. The Rams have struggled to defend tight ends this season, allowing the second-most receptions (106) and the fourth-most yards (1,101) to the position.
Hockenson missed the earlier game between these two teams, but backup tight end, Josh Oliver, scored one of the Vikings' two touchdowns. Hockenson presents from solid value at +215 odds to score a touchdown.
Jalen Nailor Touchdown (+500)
Jalen Nailer is the No. 3 receiver for the Vikings, but he has been a consistent red zone target for them this season. He has six touchdowns on the year, just four fewer than Justin Jefferson. Despite that being the case, the betting market still gives him long odds to find the end zone. He's worth a shot as a dark horse at 5-1 odds.
