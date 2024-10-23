Vikings vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Target Cooper Kupp)
Thursday Night Football features an intriguing NFC matchup in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, as the Minnesota Vikings look to rebound from their loss to the Detroit Lions when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams picked up their second win of the season in Week 7, riding a pair of scores from Kyren Williams (he has nine on the season) to beat the Las Vegas Raiders.
Unfortunately for bettors, there is no value in taking Williams to score unless you bet on him as a first touchdown scorer or to score two more or touchdowns. He’s set at -205 to find the end zone in Week 8.
So, who should we target to hit paydirt on Thursday?
With Cooper Kupp expected to return from an ankle injury for the Rams, he’s one of three players that I love in this market for the first matchup of Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+115)
- Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+255)
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-125)
Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+115)
How can we not bet on Kupp in his return, especially with Puka Nacua still out?
In Week 1 – the only week he was fully healthy – Kupp was targeted 21 times by Stafford, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Now, I’m not saying that Kupp is going to get another 20-target game, but he should be heavily involved in an offense that struggled through the air last week (Stafford threw for just 154 yards).
Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, and Minnesota’s defense has been beatable through the air, allowing 10 passing scores in six games in 2024.
Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+255)
If you’re looking for a bit of a longshot play, Minnesota receiver Jalen Nailor could be worth a look.
After finding the end zone in each of the first three weeks of the season, Nailor has yet to score since, but he had one of his biggest games in Week 7.
Nailor played 73 percent of Minnesota’s snaps last week, catching four of his five targets for 76 yards. On the season, Nailor has played at least 47 percent of the snaps in five of his six games, and he’s rebounded nicely since getting just two total targets over Weeks 4 and 5.
For a player that already has three scores, Nailor is worth a shot considering he’s trending up in terms of targets and snap count.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-125)
Betting a player at minus odds to score a touchdown isn’t flashy, but Justin Jefferson is in a prime spot to find the end zone against this Rams defense.
The star receiver has scored in five of his six games this season, catching at least four passes in every game and tallying 81 receiving yards or more in five straight.
Los Angeles allows 5.8 yards per play this season – the seventh most in the NFL – and it's given up 10 passing scores in six games.
Jefferson is matchup-proof, and he should be in the mix to score on a short week on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.