Vikings vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Round (Bet on Kyren Williams)

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will wrap up Wild-Card Weekend action on Monday night.
The game was originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles but has been moved to Arizona due to the devastating fires taking place in L.A.
With it being the final game of the weekend, we have to take advantage of the opportunity from a betting perspective. One of the ways we can do that is by attacking the prop market. I have three player props I like for this NFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
- Kyren Williams OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
- Justin Jefferson Longest Receptions OVER 26.5 Yards (-120)
- Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-128)
Kyren Williams OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
The Vikings' run defense was one of the best in the NFL in the first half of the season but it's an area they've struggled in during the final stretch of games. Since Week 11, they rank 11th in opponent rush EPA and 12th in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 4.9 yards per carry in their last three regular season games.
That tells me Kyren Williams could have a big game on Monday night. He has had 23+ carries in three of the Rams' last four games and he went for 97 yards on 23 carries the last time these two teams met.
Justin Jefferson Longest Receptions OVER 26.5 Yards (-120)
Justin Jefferson has recorded a reception of 27+ yards in 13 of 17 games this season and he now has another favorable matchup to haul in a deep shot on Monday. The Rams have allowed 57 plays of 20+ yards this season, the fourth most in the NFL.
Jefferson recorded a reception of 27 yards against the Rams in their regular season meeting, which will be enough for us to cash this ticket if he records another one of the same yardage on Monday.
Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-128)
All Vikings fans are nervous about Sam Darnold's play after he turned into a pumpkin in a pivotal Week 18 game against the Lions. He may still play well enough for Minnesota to win the game, but it's easy to envision him throwing at least one interception in his first postseason start. -128 are fair odds on this prop bet for the wild-card finale.
