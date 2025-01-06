Vikings vs. Rams Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (No. 5 Seed to Advance?)
Earning the No. 1 seed wasn’t in the cards for the Minnesota Vikings this season, as they dropped their Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions with a chance to clinch the top spot in the NFC.
However, the Vikes are still the top wild card team in the conference and actually find themselves as a road favorite on Monday against the Los Angeles Rams.
This game will be the sixth and final matchup of Wild Card Weekend, and it appears to be one the Rams didn’t mind having.
Los Angeles rested its starters in Week 18 and lost to the Seattle Seahawks, knocking the NFC West champs back from the No. 3 seed to the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
That sets up a matchup with Minnesota, and the Rams appeared content to face the Vikings or Lions depending upon who won that Week 18 clash.
While this spread is tight, Minnesota has been the better team in 2024, losing just three times.
Should betters lay the points with the road favorite? Well, we will get to picks later in the week! First, let’s check out the opening odds and some key trends to know for this NFC playoff clash.
Vikings vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings -1.5 (-110)
- Rams +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -122
- Rams: +102
Total
- 47.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rams Have Thrived as Home Underdogs This Season
While the Vikings are favored in this game, they did lose to the Rams earlier this season. In fact, Los Angeles is the only team other than the Detroit Lions that could beat Sam Darnold and company this season.
Overall, the Rams are 4-2 against the spread as home underdogs, and they’re much healthier facing Minnesota this time around.
While Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua had both just come off of injuries the first time these teams played, the Rams also have veteran Tyler Higbee back in the lineup – and he caught a touchdown in Week 18.
Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite and has been the superior team to date, but don’t be shocked if Sean McVay’s squad pulls off the upset on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.