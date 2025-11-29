Vikings vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (How to Bet Sam Darnold)
Sam Darnold is set to face his former team in Week 13 when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold isn't the only quarterback storyline in this game. The Vikings' second-year quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, is out for this game with a concussion, which leads to Max Brosmer making his first NFL start.
You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 13 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this NFC showdown.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets
- Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)
- Aaron Jones UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)
If anyone knows how to scheme up a game plan against Sam Darnold, it's going to be his former coach, Kevin O'Connell. To make matters worse, Darnold has caught a bit of the turnover bug of late, throwing a combined seven interceptions over his last five games. If that trend continues on Sunday, this bet will cash for us at -102 odds.
Aaron Jones UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Seahawks have done a phenomenal job of stopping the run this season. They rank first in opponent rush EPA and fourth in opponent rush success rate while allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. That could lead to a slow day for Aaron Jones, who has gone over this number just twice this season.
Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Rashid Shaheed has proven to be a great pickup for the Seattle Seahawks. He has yet to find the end zone since being acquired in a trade from the Saints, but the targets are there. It's only a matter of time before he scores, and I think this weekend is when he's going to score his first as a Seahawk.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!