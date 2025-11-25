Vikings vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
The Seahawks had a hiccup in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 11, but bounced back with a 30-24 victory in Tennessee on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minnesota dropped its third straight contest and is now 1-5 in its last six games.
Can Sam Darnold beat his former team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vikings +10.5 (-115)
- Seahawks -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +425
- Seahawks: -575
Total
- 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Vikings vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Vikings record: 4-7
- Seahawks record: 8-3
Vikings vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 4-7 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 8-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The Vikings are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Seahawks are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
- Christian Darrisaw – questionable
- Donovan Jackson – questionable
- Jonathan Greenard – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Chazz Surratt – doubtful
- Tyrice Knight – questionable
- Ty Okada – questionable
- George Holani – questionable
- Tory Horton – injured reserve
Vikings vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold revived his career last year in Minnesota with 35 touchdowns and over 4,300 passing yards as he led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. However, the Vikings let him walk and the Seahawks scooped him up in free agency.
Darnold isn’t quite on pace for those touchdown numbers this season, but he does have 2,785 passing yards in 11 games – a 17-game pace of 4,304 yards.
After a down game against the Rams with no touchdowns and four interceptions, Darnold bounced back to throw for two scores and no interceptions in Tennessee. He’ll be revved up for this one against his former team.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
The Vikings have been a tough road team this season. They’re just 4-7 against the spread overall, but 3-3 on the road.
This is a big spread in Seattle, and the Seahawks just let the Titans hang around for a backdoor cover last week. I’ll take the Vikings +10.5 on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Vikings +10.5 (-115)
