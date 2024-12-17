Vikings vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings are very much in the mix to not only win the NFC North, but snag the top seed in the NFC ahead of the NFL Playoffs.
For them to do that, they need to capture another win this weekend when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Geno Smith is listed as questionable in this game, but if the early signs are true and he suits up, this could be intriguing showdown in the conference.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -3.5 (-110)
- Seahawks +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -185
- Seahawks +154
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Game Time: 4:05 pm et
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Vikings Record: 12-2
- Seahawks Record: 8-6
Vikings vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Vikings' last seven games
- Seahawks are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games vs. Vikings
- The OVER is 13-4 in the Vikings' last 17 games played in December
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Seahawks' last eight games
- Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
Vikings vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Jalen Redmond, DT - Questionable
- Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable
- Stephon Gilmore, CB - Questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Brady Russell, TE - Questionable
- Artie Burns, CB - Questionable
- Tre Brown, CB - Questionable
- Kenneth Walker III, RB - Questionable
- Geno Smith, QB - Questionable
Vikings vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: The Vikings' receiving core is clearly its biggest strength and Justin Jefferson continues to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has already racked up over 12,00 yards and eight touchdowns and he's their best option to attack any opposing defense, including the Seahawks secondary.
Seattle Seahawks
Zach Charbonnet: Even if Kenneth Walker comes back from injury, the Seahawks should consider giving Charbonnet more carries. He's been the more efficient back this season, averaging 0.6 more yards per carry compared to his fellow running back. With Geno banged-up, it'd be smart for the Seahawks to lean on their running game.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Vikings.
I could do what I did last week and talk myself into taking the Seahawks, but I have no interest in doing so with Geno Smith still questionable with a knee injury despite positive signs from tests taken on Monday morning.
Even with Geno healthy, the Seattle offense has struggled lately, ranking 21st in EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Vikings offense is rounding into form. Early in the season, they were being carried by their defense, now it's the offense that's stepping up in a big way and Sam Darnold continues to play at a high level.
Minnesota has too many ways to beat a stumbling Seattle team on Sunday. I'll lay the field goal with the Vikings.
Pick: Vikings -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
