Vikings vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings continue their unexpected run through the 2024 NFL season, sitting at 7-2 through their first nine games. They're in a great spot to lock up another win in Week 11 when they take on the Tennessee Titans as significant favorites.
If you want to bet on a few player props for this interconference showdown, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in, including a bet on an anytime touchdown scorer.
Let's dive into it.
Vikings vs. Titans Player Props
- Sam Darnold To Throw an Interception (-118) via BetMGM
- Will Levis OVER 1.5 TD Passes (+275) via DraftKings
- Calvin Ridley OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120) via DraftKings
Sam Darnold To Throw an Interception (-118)
Sam Darnold to throw an interception is my No. 2 ranked player prop in this week's Player Prop Countdown:
The old version of Sam Darnold that we're used to seeing has shown up lately. He has thrown five interceptions in the past two games, plenty of which were questionable throws at best. Now he has to take on a solid defense and a great secondary in Tennessee. I expect the interception streak to continue.
He has thrown an interception in seven of nine games this season.
Will Levis OVER 1.5 TD Passes (+275)
If the Titans want to hang in this game, it's going to be on the arm of Will Levis. The Vikings' run defense is one of the best in the NFL, meaning their best route to victory is throwing the football. Levis is going to have to throw the ball early and often and if the Titans find themselves down in the second half, they'll have to throw the ball even more.
At almost 3-1 odds, this bet seems too good to pass up.
Calvin Ridley OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120)
After publicly complaining about his role in the Titans offense, Calvin Ridley has exploded in three straight games. He has hauled in at least five receptions in each of them, including a 10-catch performance against the Detroit Lions. As I wrote above, the Titans are going to have to try to attack the secondary of the Vikings and if they do, Ridley will play a huge role in that gameplan.
