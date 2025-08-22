Vikings vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 3
Two teams with young quarterbacks searching for footing close out the preseason Friday night in Nashville as the Vikings meet the Titans.
While J.J. McCarthy acclimates ahead of his first season as the No. 1, Tennessee rookie Cam Ward has also logged valuable reps in both August games and figures to get another long look in the finale.
Minnesota’s offense sputtered against New England last week, turning the ball over twice and failing to find the end zone, while Tennessee edged Atlanta 23-20 behind efficient play from Brandon Allen and a steady ground attack.
With both coaching staffs unlikely to reveal too much of their playbook, the game may hinge on which defense handles its assignments with fewer lapses.
Vikings vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vikings +3.5 (-104)
- Titans -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Vikings (+164)
- Titans (-196)
Total
- Over 37.5 (-108)
- Under 37.5 (-112)
Vikings vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Vikings Record: 1-1
- Titans Record: 1-1
Vikings vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
I’m projecting a grinder for this game, with the Titans better positioned to come out on top by a narrow margin. Tennessee has shown more offensive balance in August, averaging 24 points per contest, with Jordan Mims and Kalel Mullings combining for 138 rushing yards per game to ease the load on their quarterbacks. Minnesota, by contrast, has managed only 16 points per outing and was held out of the end zone entirely last week, exposing depth issues with Rondale Moore and Gavin Bartholomew sidelined.
Max Brosmer has been steady but unspectacular, posting just a 71.5 passer rating while taking four sacks in two games behind inconsistent protection. The Vikings’ defense has held up well against the run, ranked second in that category on the road, but they’ve struggled to prevent explosive plays through the air, and Tennessee’s Gunnar Helm has emerged as a reliable target in the red zone. Expect Tennessee to finish drives with just enough efficiency to protect home field in the last licks before showtime.
Final score prediction: Titans 20, Vikings 16
