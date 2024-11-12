Vikings vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL this season, sitting with a 7-2 record through the first 10 weeks. With that being said, there have been some red flags surrounding their offense in recent weeks, despite still finding ways to win games.
They're set as favorites once again when they head to Tennessee to take on the lowly Titans in Week 11. The Titans have been in plenty of games this season, but seem to continue to cost themselves wins and are now 2-7, already looking forward to the offseason.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown, including my best bet.
Vikings vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -6 (-110)
- Titans +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -250
- Titans +200
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Vikings Record: 7-2
- Titans Record: 2-7
Vikings vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Vikings are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Vikings' last nine games
- Vikings are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Titans
- Vikings have won six straight games vs. AFC South opponents
- Titans are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Titans' last seven games
Vikings vs. Titans Injury Reports
Minnesota Vikings
- Aaron Jones, RB - Questionable
- Gabriel Murphy, LB - IR-R
- Andrew DePaola, LS - IR
- Will Reichard, K - IR
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - IR
Tennessee Titans
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable
- Lloyd Cushenberry III, C - IR
- Quandre Diggs, S - IR
- Chidobe Awuzie, CB - IR
- Andrew Rupcich, OT - IR
Vikings vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: With Minnesota's offense waning, they'd be smart to lean on their star receiver, Justin Jefferson. He's by far their top target in the passing game and he always has the ability to crack a game wide open. They need to find a way to get him the ball as often as possible.
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: No matter if it's Will Levis or Mason Rudolph at quarterback, the Titans don't have a competent quarterback. As a result, they would be smart to lean on their run game. Tony Pollard is averaging a solid 4.4 yards per rush this season. If they can have a successful game running the ball, they're going to be in the mix to upset the Vikings.
Vikings vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Titans.
My addiction to picking the Titans is a big reason I'm at where I'm at with my NFL betting record this season. Their underlying metrics simply don't add up to their results. They're 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, the same mark as the Steelers and better than the likes of the Buccaneers and their defense continues to rank inside the top half of the league in virtually every area.
Despite that, they're 2-7 straight up and 1-8 against the spread. With that being said, I'm taking them with the points again against the Vikings.
There have been flashes of issues with the Vikings offense, including scoring just 12 points last week against the Jaguars defense, one of the worst in the NFL. Sam Darnold seems to be regressing and he's back to throwing mindless interceptions on a weekly basis. They're just 19th in EPA per play while averaging just 17.7 points over their last three games.
The Titans' defense has the ability to cause some issues for Darnold and company so I'll take the 6.5 points with Tennessee at home.
Pick: Titans +6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!