Vit Kopriva vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz needed four sets to get through the first round of the Australian Open, but he’s favored in the second round against Vit Kopriva.

Kopriva is making his first second-round appearance at Melbourne Park after he knocked off Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets in the first round. Kopriva was a first-round exit in the 2024 Australian Open and did not participate in the 2025 edition of the event, although he did play in the other three Grand Slams.

Fritz has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee, but he was able to overcome that to win in the first round on Tuesday. Now, the American is looking to build on a strong finish to 2025 where he made the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and the semifinals of Wimbledon.

These two players have yet to face off in their careers, and Kopriva (No. 101 in the world) has very little experience at Grand Slam events. Can the 28-year-old pull off a massive upset?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for this second-round match.

Vit Kopriva vs. Taylor Fritz Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Vit Kopriva: +800

Taylor Fritz: -1220

Total

33.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Vit Kopriva vs. Taylor Fritz How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 2:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Vit Kopriva vs. Taylor Fritz History and Tournament So Far

Vit Kopriva

This is Kopriva’s second singles appearance at the Australian Open after he was bounced in the first round back in 2023.

The 28-year-old had a nice five-set win over Struff in Round 1, winning the last two sets 6-3, 6-1 to move on.

He’s never made it out of the second round at a Grand Slam in his career, as last year’s French Open was the only time he won a match at a Grand Slam until this year’s Australian Open.

Taylor Fritz

The American has a lot of experience at the Australian Open (this is his ninth appearance), and he’s made the second round in all but two of those showings. Fritz made one quarterfinal appearance (back in 2024), but he was bounced in the third round in 2025.

Even though he’s been dealing with a knee issue, the No. 9 player in the world won the final two sets of his first-round matchup in just 16 games against Valentin Royer.

Vit Kopriva vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Pick

Both of these players went well over 33.5 games in their first round matches, and I think that could be the case once again early on Thursday morning (EST).

Fritz needed 41 games to get past Royer, and there’s a chance he could clear this total even if he does win in straight sets after his first two sets against Royer went 7-6, 5-7 (25 games).

Kopriva looked better towards the back end of his match against Struff, but he still played 42 games.

Since he’s yet to make the third round of a Grand Slam, I’m going to bet on Kopriva to pull off a wild upset, but I do think he makes Fritz work for this win.

Pick: OVER 33.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.