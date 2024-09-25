Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back the Tigers and the Rockies to Win Tonight)
Just a few games remain in the regular MLB season, and the playoff races are heating up.
Let’s bet on an unlikely contender to get one step closer to their postseason berth for our first wager of the day. For our second, let’s take a home dog in plus money.
All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Bets for Wednesday, September 25th
- Detroit Tigers ML (-125)
- Colorado Rockies ML (+110)
Detroit Tigers ML (-125)
The Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season and they are making a postseason push. Detroit currently owns the final American League Wild Card spot with five games left to play this season. The divisional-rival Twins are also in the hunt.
The Tigers’ magic number is four. They need some combination of four between Tigers wins and Twins losses.
Detroit edged Tampa Bay 2-1 yesterday, and they look to win again today behind Keider Montero. Montero is prone to give up the long ball, but luckily for Detroit, the Rays have scored an average of just 3.00 runs per game this month, and they don’t have much to play for tonight.
The Tigers need to win tonight to stay in control of their destiny.
Zack Littell starts for the Rays. He has been excellent for the Rays this season, and I expect this game to be low-scoring. Both bullpens have been superb in September.
I’ll be rooting for the Tigers, though, as their postseason story is still being written.
Colorado Rockies ML (+110)
Lefty Austin Gomber starts at home tonight, and that could turn out to be just fine for the Rockies, as the Cardinals have just a .660 OPS and .230 BA (24th) vs. left-handed pitching. The Cardinals, who are not in the playoff hunt, are averaging just 3.84 runs per game since August 1st.
Erick Fedde starts for the Rockies. He has been strong when pitching at home this season, but his road ERA is 4.50. The Rockies have scored an average of 5.17 runs per game at home since August 1st.
The Rockies have a 36-40 home record.
The Cardinals have a 36-40 road record.
I’ll take the value for the home team to win tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.