Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on the Hottest Offense in Baseball)
Sunday's MLB action will cap off a week of baseball and there are plenty of games on the schedule for us to bet on.
If you're looking for a few plays, you've come to the right place. I have three bets I'm targeting as my favorites for today's action. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Tigers vs. Giants OVER 7.5 (-115) via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Diamondbacks +108 vs. Phillies via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Mets +120 vs. Mariners via DraftKings Sportsbook
Tigers vs. Giants Prediction
I'm going to attempt to fade the two pitchers playing in this game by taking the OVER. Keider Montero (5.62 ERA) and Hayden Birdsong (4.73 ERA) will face off in a game between two starting pitchers who don't exactly have the metrics that make me think this will be a low-scoring affair.
Even if they survive their starts, both teams will eventually have to turn to their bullpens which rank in the bottom half of the Majors. The Tigers' bullpen is 19th in ERA at 4.20 and the Giants' bullpen is 23rd at 4.21.
I'm surprised the total is as low as it is. I'll back the OVER and root for runs in this interleague matchup.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-115)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
The Diamondbacks lead the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1 with an impressive mark of .871. They have been the hottest offense in baseball and even if they can't rack up runs against the Phillies starter, Cristopher Sanchez, they'll eventually get to take on Philadelphia's bullpen that has an ERA of 5.84 dating back to July 1.
Merrill Kelly will be making his first start since April so we have to put some faith in him immediately returning to the form he had in his first four starts, but if he can, the Diamondbacks are going to be a great bet at plus-money odds.
Pick: Diamomdbacks +108
Mets vs. Mariners Prediction
I get the Mariners pitching is fantastic and they haven't allowed the Mets to score a run in two straight games, but I can't justify betting them as favorites against a team as New York. Don't let the Mariners' pitching distract you from the fact they've been batting just .216 since July 1.
It's tough to sustain winning baseball with a batting average that low and I'm willing to bet that comes back to haunt them tonight when they try to finish the sweep of the Mets. New York gets one back on Sunday Night Baseball.
Pick: Mets +120
