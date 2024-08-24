Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Blake Snell Continues Incredible Second Half Form for Giants)
The Saturday baseball card has every team in action, which presents plenty of betting opportunities for us sports bettors.
Blake Snell has been on a tear since the All-Star break, shaking off a slow start to the season after missing Spring Training, and should get more respect against a struggling Mariners lineup.
Snell and the Giants headline our Saturday best bets column, as well as two other teams in projected close matchups.
Best MLB Bets for Saturday, August 24th
- Giants (-105) vs. Mariners
- Diamondbacks (-110) vs. Red Sox
- Rangers vs. Guardians (-125)
Giants vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
In a pitcher’s duel on Saturday, I’ll side with the reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell, who has a 1.34 ERA in his last six starts since the All-Star break. He has found his punch out pitch, his nasty breaking ball, and should keep the Mariners shaky lineup at bay.
Seattle is 25th in OPS since the All-Star break, which will offset any production from George Kirby on the mound.
I'll back Snell and the Giants in a battle of two west coast teams.
Pick: Giants (-105)
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Arizona proved it had the offensive firepower to offset Boston’s bats on Friday, and I believe we see similar on Saturday with the Diamondbacks taking a second game from the Red Sox.
The D-Backs are the best hitting team in the bigs since the All-Star break in terms of OPS and have its best pitcher on the mound, Zac Gallen, to slow down a strong Red Sox lineup.
Give me Arizona in a battle of two Wild Card hopefuls from each league.
Pick: Diamondbacks (-110)
Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Jon Gray has been a fade candidate all season, striking out a career low 19.8% of batters with an xERA of 4.46 that fails to support a 3.75 ERA.
Cleveland’s offense has struggled since the All-Star break, 29th in OPS, but I’m willing to take the small home favorite with the far more complete pitching staff.
The Rangers have been underwhelming all season, especially as an underdog, 19-35 as an underdog. I'll trust Cleveland at home.
Pick: Guardians (-125)
