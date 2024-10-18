SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Dodgers advance, Shohei Ohtani stays hot)

Jennifer Piacenti

Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There’s an elimination game in New York today.  This could be the end of the road for the magical Mets. 

We are 12-5 for our best bets since the Divisonal Series. Let's see if we can keep it rolling.

We's backing the Dodgers for today’s Walk Off Wagers. Odds are according to DraftKings.

Best MLB Bets Today

  • Dodgers ML (-130)
  • Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 bases (+115)

Jack Flaherty gets the start for Los Angeles. He held the Mets to just two hits on Sunday across seven innings pitched. He has a postseason ERA of 2.92 and has allowed just a .167 batting average in October. 

David Peterson opens for the Mets. It’s a tough draw for Peterson vs. a Dodgers lineup that ranked first in OPS (.795), first in SLG (.458), and second in ISO (.189) vs. left-handed pitching during the regular season. Peterson allowed four hits and two earned runs to the Dodgers on Sunday, a game which the Dodgers ended up winning 9-0. 

I don’t think this contest will be a rout, but I do think the Dodgers will get it done.   They are averaging 6.00 runs per game in the postseason as opposed to the Mets offense which has fallen off, averaging just 4.67 runs per game and managing just two total runs across the last two.

The Mets have their backs against the wall, so they will not be afraid to go to the pen early. However, Mets relievers have also struggled in the postseason with a 5.16 ERA and two blown saves. 

By contrast, Dodgers relievers have a 2.45 ERA and have converted both save opportunities. 

Unless Grimace is in the dugout, we’ll give the nod to LA.

We’ll also bet on Shohei Ohtani to go over 1.5 total bases tonight in plus money.   He’s homered in each of the last two, and he exceeded this prop the last time Peterson started.   Postseason Ohtani has been what we hoped he'd be.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

Home/Betting