Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Dodgers advance, Shohei Ohtani stays hot)
There’s an elimination game in New York today. This could be the end of the road for the magical Mets.
We are 12-5 for our best bets since the Divisonal Series. Let's see if we can keep it rolling.
We's backing the Dodgers for today’s Walk Off Wagers. Odds are according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Dodgers ML (-130)
- Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 bases (+115)
Jack Flaherty gets the start for Los Angeles. He held the Mets to just two hits on Sunday across seven innings pitched. He has a postseason ERA of 2.92 and has allowed just a .167 batting average in October.
David Peterson opens for the Mets. It’s a tough draw for Peterson vs. a Dodgers lineup that ranked first in OPS (.795), first in SLG (.458), and second in ISO (.189) vs. left-handed pitching during the regular season. Peterson allowed four hits and two earned runs to the Dodgers on Sunday, a game which the Dodgers ended up winning 9-0.
I don’t think this contest will be a rout, but I do think the Dodgers will get it done. They are averaging 6.00 runs per game in the postseason as opposed to the Mets offense which has fallen off, averaging just 4.67 runs per game and managing just two total runs across the last two.
The Mets have their backs against the wall, so they will not be afraid to go to the pen early. However, Mets relievers have also struggled in the postseason with a 5.16 ERA and two blown saves.
By contrast, Dodgers relievers have a 2.45 ERA and have converted both save opportunities.
Unless Grimace is in the dugout, we’ll give the nod to LA.
We’ll also bet on Shohei Ohtani to go over 1.5 total bases tonight in plus money. He’s homered in each of the last two, and he exceeded this prop the last time Peterson started. Postseason Ohtani has been what we hoped he'd be.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
