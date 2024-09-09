Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet Cubs vs. Dodgers, Orioles vs. Red Sox)
The regular season is winding down, and teams are making their final playoff pushes this month.
Let’s root for some contenders tonight!
Here are my three favorite plays for tonight’s MLB slate—all odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Bets for Monday, September 9th
Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Cubs at Dodgers over 9.5 (-110)
Both teams to score 4+ runs (+130)
First, let’s set the backdrop. It’s HOT in LA. Now, couple that with light winds blowing out to right field, and hitters have the advantage in this game.
Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers. Buehler has an ERA of 5.67 this season- and- wait for it- he has allowed 2.17 home runs per nine innings. He also has a walk rate of 3.33 per nine. Yes, Buehler has been better at home than away this season, but the Cubs are averaging 5.64 runs per game since August 1st- second only to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same period, they are averaging a league-leading 7.79 runs per game when away.
Kyle Hendricks starts for the Cubs on the other side of this matchup. Hendricks has an ERA of 6.60 this season and an ERA of 7.89 on the road. Hendricks has allowed 1.67 home runs per nine this season.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers, led by Shohei Ohtani, are averaging more than five runs per game at home this season.
Let’s root for the bats to be out tonight.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Baltimore Orioles (+105)
It’s hard not to take this plus-money for the Orioles tonight at Fenway.
Yes, the Red Sox have the better pitcher on the mound (Brayan Bello vs. lefty Cade Povich), but the Red Sox have averaged just 3.00 runs per game across the past two weeks of play. Bello has an ERA of nearly 4.92 at home this season, and he’s allowed a .270 batting average with 13 home runs to lefties this season. That could spell trouble vs. the Baltimore lefty-dominant lineup.
Throw that the Red Sox bullpen has an ERA of 8.46 this month compared to 2.49 for the Orioles, and I’ll gladly grab the plus-money for the visiting underdogs with a better season record.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.