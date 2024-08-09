Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Orioles Team Total, Cubs vs. White Sox NRFI)
Let’s finish up a strong week of our Walk Off Wagers! Yesterday, we went 2-1, with one of our wins cashing in at plus-money.
Today, we are looking at two divisional matchups.
All odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Baltimore Orioles F5 team total over 2.5 runs (+124)
- Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs NRFI (-135)
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction
The Rays will start Zack Littell at home tonight. Littell’s xBA is in the bottom 24% of the league, and though he does not issue many free passes, he is prone to giving up the long ball. His 1.34 home runs allowed per nine innings are the thirteenth-most among qualified pitchers this season.
That could get him into trouble vs. a Baltimore team averaging 5.85 runs per game and 3.65 runs per first five innings since the All-Star Break (6th). Littell has allowed three earned runs in each of his two starts vs. the Orioles this season.
We are getting plus-money here because Littell has been better since the All-Star Break, and the Rays could pull him early for their elite bullpen. I’m willing to bet he regresses and gets into trouble before he can get the hook at +124.
Pick: Baltimore Orioles F5 team total over 2.5 runs (+124)
White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction
Garrett Crochet gets the start at home for the White Six today, and though he has not been going as deep into games, he should still give the Sox a dependable start. Crochet is striking batters out at a league-leading rate of 12.32 per nine this season, and he has an ERA of just 2.74 in the first inning. The Cubs score in the first inning only 23% of the time.
Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Cubs. Taillon’s ERA is even better- just 2.35 in first innings, and he’s facing a White Sox team that is scoring an average of just 2.47 runs per game since the All-Star Break. The Cubs have scored in the first inning in only 19% of their games.
Pick: White Sox vs. Cubs NRFI (-135)
