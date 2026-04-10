Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Angels-Reds, Twins-Blue Jays, and More)

Don't let the Masters distract you from the fact that we still have a loaded slate of MLB games to bet on as teams across the country settle into their weekend series.

Let's get the weekend started on the right foot by cashing in on a few MLB plays tonight. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odd via Caesars Sportsbook

Angels +158 vs. Reds

Twins +118 vs. Blue Jays

Orioles -125 vs. Giants

Angels vs. Reds Prediction

I simply can't bet on the Reds as this big of a favorite considering how bad their offense has been so far this season. They have an OPS of just .617 and a wRC+ of 74, which is ranked last in the Majors through the first two weeks of the season. I'm also not convinced the Reds have a significant advantage on the mound. Chase Burns has had two great starts so far this season, but he had a 4.57 ERA with a 1.315 WHIP last season; some regression could be coming for him sooner rather than later.

The Angels outrank the Reds in virtually every offensive category, so I'll take a shot on them as significant road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Angels +158

Twins vs. Blue Jays Prediction

Patrick Corbin will be making his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, filling in for a banged-up rotation. I'm shocked to see the Blue Jays set as favorites with Corbin on the mound. He has been one of the most consistently bad starting pitchers in baseball over the past five years, leading the Majors in losses in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and hasn't had an ERA better than 4.40 since the 2019 season.

Not only that, but the Twins' offense has been better than the Blue Jays so far, ranking 10th in wRC+ while Toronto comes in at 19th.

The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Twins +118

Giants vs. Orioles Prediction

The San Francisco Giants have an OPS of .618 and a wRC+ of 78, the second-worst mark in the Majors so far this season. Tonight, they'll start Landen Roupp, who has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP to start the season. They should be much bigger underdogs on the road against an Orioles team that has been far better offensively through the first two weeks.

Pick: Orioles -125

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