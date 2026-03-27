Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Athletics-Blue Jays, Royals-Braves, Geraldo Perdomo)

All 30 teams will have started the season after today as Opening Day games in Toronto, Miami, and Atlanta highlight an eight-game slate on Friday.

We got things started on a high note yesterday with the Red Sox taking down the Reds and Yoshinobu Yamamoto racking up six strikeouts against the Diamondbacks.

I’m targeting a high-scoring game in Toronto, a home favorite, and an underrated bat for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 27

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MLB Best Bets for Friday, March 27

Athletics vs. Blue Jays OVER 8.5 (-110 via FanDuel)

Braves (-142 via FanDuel) vs. Royals

Geraldo Perdomo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+109 via DraftKings)

Athletics vs. Blue Jays OVER 8.5 (-110 via FanDuel)

The Athletics and Blue Jays open their seasons in Toronto on Friday night. These teams both went OVER in over half of their games last season, with the Blue Jays having a league-high 98 OVERs.

Although the Blue Jays lost Bo Bichette in the offseason, they’re returning most of their big bats, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in the middle of the order. They have a deep lineup that helped them to a World Series appearance last year.

The Athletics’ offense was helped by their ballpark last year, but they still went 37-37-7 to the OVER on the road. They have an offense led by sluggers Nick Kurtz and Brent Rooker, among other bats who can do some damage.

Braves (-142 via FanDuel) vs. Royals

Chris Sale takes on Cole Ragans in a great pitching matchup for Opening Day in Atlanta.

The Braves were hampered by injuries last season, but they look ready to go for this new campaign. Ronald Acuna Jr. is back atop the lineup, and Matt Olson and Austin Riley are in the middle of the order.

While the Royals finished just over .500 last year, they went 39-42 on the road.

I’ll back the better pitcher and better lineup at what I think is a cheap price in Atlanta.

Geraldo Perdomo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+109 via DraftKings)

I’m going to take advantage of Geraldo Perdomo props as long as he’s hitting in a prime spot in the Diamondbacks order. The shortstop had two of Arizona’s six hits last night, including a home run off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Perdomo hit in the three slot last night, behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. That should provide him with plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.

It may be a bit surprising to learn that Perdomo finished fourth in NL MVP voting last season after a breakout season with 20 home runs and 100 RBI while batting .290. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight in Arizona.

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