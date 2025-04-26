Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Royals, and Rays vs. Padres)
MLB action marches on today, and we have plenty of games across the league to watch and bet on. If you're looking for a few wagers to place, you're in the right spot. There are three games I'm targeting for my best bets today, including an evening showdown between the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Cubs (-102) vs. Phillies
- Astros vs. Royals UNDER 7.5 (+100)
- Rays vs. Padres OVER 7 (+100)
Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction
The Cubs have arguably had the best offense in the Majors so far this season. They lead all teams in both batting average at .267 and OPS at .808. The Phillies have gone in the complete opposite direction and are now outside the top 10 in OPS.
Despite that being the case, the Cubs are slight home underdogs largely due to Jesus Luzardo (2.08 ERA) getting the start for the Phillies. With that in mind, I still think the Cubs have enough firepower to get the job done. Even if they don't get out to an early lead, the Phillies will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which has been abysmal through the first month of the season. Philadelphia ranks 29th in bullpen ERA at 5.44.
That's enough for me to trust the Cubs to take care of business.
Pick: Cubs -102
Astros vs. Royals Prediction
Neither offense has found its stride to start the MLB season. The Astros come into today's action ranking 26th in OPS while the Royals are even worse, coming in at 29th. On top of that, we have a solid pitching matchup set for this game between Framber Valdez and Michael Wacha. Neither pitcher's ERA looks great, with Valdez at 4.50 and Wacha at 4.15, but considering both arms have a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of sub-3.5, I think both pitchers are in for some positive regression.
On top of that, both team's rank inside the top eight in the Majors in bullpen ERA, so don't expect an explosion of runs late in the game. I'll back the UNDER at plus-money in this one.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (+100)
Rays vs. Padres Prediction
I'm surprised the total is set at just 7 for a game involving a pitching matchup between Ryan Pepiot (4.82 ERA) and Dylan Cease (6.04 ERA). Pepiot has allowed eight home runs this season, the most among all pitchers.
On top of the poor pitching matchup, these two teams rank inside the top half of the Majors in OPS, including the Padres, who have an OPS of .724, good for seventh best amongst all teams. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a plethora of runs in this game.
Pick: OVER 7 (+100)
