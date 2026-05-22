Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Royals, Athletics-Padres, and More)

After Thursday's short slate of games, all 30 teams are in action on Friday as teams across the Majors settle into their weekend series.

Let's get the holiday weekend started right by cashing in on a few plays. Let's dive into my top three bets for Friday night's action.

Best MLB Bets Today

Mariners vs. Royals OVER 8 (-115)

Athletics +100 vs. Padres

White Sox -115 vs. Giants

Mariners vs. Royals Prediction

The Mariners and Royals have been two of the best offenses in baseball lately. Over the past 30 days, they rank fifth and 11th in wRC+. Tonight, they'll face each other in an American League showdown, and neither team is putting their best arms on the mound. Logan Gilbert has stumbled out of the gates this season with a 4.45 ERA, and the Royals are rolling with Noah Cameron, who has a 5.40 ERA.

Let's bet the OVER in tonight's game.

Pick: OVER 8 (-115)

Athletics vs. Padres Prediction

The Athletics continue to surprise me and their bats have woken up in a big way of late. Over the past 30 days, they have a wRC+ of 109, which is the sixth-best mark in baseball in that time frame. Meanwhile, I'm out on the Padres, and I'm ready to sell my stock in them. Despite their strong record, their numbers have been bad. They're 29th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Angels are the only team with worse offensive numbers than the Padres.

I'll jump at the chance to bet the Athletics as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Athletics +100

White Sox vs. Giants Prediction

Similar to the Athletics vs. Padres, this game between the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants is a game between a hot offense and a struggling offense. You might be surprised to find out the White Sox are the second-best offense in baseball over the past month, sporting a wRC+ of 114. Only the Yankees have ranked better in that time frame. Meanwhile, the Giants are 25th in that metric at 91.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox tonight, and he's been lights out this season. He has a 6-1 record with a 1.61 ERA.

All signs point to the White Sox being the side to back tonight.

Pick: White Sox -115

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