Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners vs. Reds, Cardinals vs. Mets, and More)
Thursday's MLB slate of games is a small one, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups to watch and bet on, including some afternoon action to get us through the work day.
If you're looking to place a few bets, allow me to break down three of my favorites, including the Cardinals to win as underdogs against New York.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Diamondbacks -154 vs. Marlins
- Reds -126 vs. Mariners
- Cardinals +118 vs. Mets
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction
Let's ride with one of the hottest offenses in baseball. The Arizona Diamondbacks are second in the Majors in OPS through the first three weeks, sporting a mark of .803, while also averaging 5.44 runs per game. The Marlins don't stack up in that category, ranking just 15th in the Majors in OPS.
One of the biggest issues for the Marlins this season will be their bullpen. They're 24th in the Majors in bullpen ERA of 4.70, so even if Edward Cabrera puts together a solid start, they're always going to be in danger of giving up the lead.
I'll back the Diamondbacks as road favorites.
Pick: Diamondbacks -154
Mariners vs. Reds Prediction
Emerson Hancock starting for the Mariners today could be a real problem. His first outing of the season was beyond a disaster, giving up seven hits, one walk, and six earned runs in just 0.2 innings. While he likely won't play that poorly today, it's still difficult to trust him to have what it takes to beat a Reds team on the road that is starting Brady Singer with his 3-0 record and 3.18 ERA.
It's also worth noting how solid the Reds' bullpen has been, ranking fourth in bullpen ERA at 2.89.
I'm surprised the Reds aren't bigger favorites considering the lopsided pitching matchup in this interleague duel.
Pick: Reds -126
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction
Comparing the offensive numbers between these two teams, there's no reason why the Mets should be this big of a favorite. They're batting just .219 on the year while ranking 22nd in OPS. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are batting .280, the best mark amongst all teams, while also ranking third in OPS.
With Griffin Canning (4.20 ERA) of the Mets facing Andre Pallante (2.20 ERA), there's no pitching advantage to make up for the offensive gap between these two teams. I'll ride with St. Louis as a road 'dog tonight.
Pick: Cardinals +118
