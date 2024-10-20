Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers in NLCS Game 6)
The New York Yankees have already punched their ticket to the World Series, and they’ll await the winner of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
After taking a 3-1 series lead, the Dodgers were rocked in Game 5 in New York, sending the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Dodgers could close things out with a win on Sunday, but a loss would set up a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday.
New York’s offense had struggled in the NLCS until Game 5, and it’ll rely on lefty Sean Manaea – who led the Mets to a road win in Game 2 of this series – to keep the Dodgers in check on Sunday night.
Los Angeles is opting to go with a bullpen game, so we should see several different arms on the mound tonight.
Here’s a breakdown of my best bets for Game 6 of the NLCS.
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, Oct. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Sean Manaea UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
- New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-112)
Sean Manaea UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
I’m starting with a prop for Manaea in this game that I love for multiple reasons.
First off, the Mets have their backs against the wall on Sunday for the second time in this series. They have to win this game to extend their season, so I expect New York to have a quick hook with Manaea if he doesn’t have it going early.
That being said, that hasn’t been an issue for the lefty in the postseason.
Manaea allowed just two hits across five innings in the win over the Dodgers in Game 2, and he pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.
New York’s biggest issue – Manaea included – has been walking Los Angeles in this series.
Given Manaea’s strong postseason to date, and the Mets’ having to play a little desperate, I don’t think he’d be left in the game long enough to give up five hits if he doesn’t have it going from the jump.
New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-112)
Yes, every game in this series has finished with eight or more runs and four of them have gone over this total of 8.5
Despite that, I’m going to zig while everyone else is zagging when it comes to betting the total.
Manaea has allowed just five runs (four earned) in three postseason starts, and the Dodgers scored just three runs in Game 2 against him – failing to get a single run off the Mets bullpen in that matchup.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers have shut the Mets out twice in this series and held them to two runs or less in three of the five games. New York did score seven runs in the Dodgers’ Game 2 bullpen game, but overall the Los Angeles pen has been solid this postseason, posting a 2.94 ERA.
Both teams are likely going to play this game like there is no tomorrow, as the Dodgers would love to avoid a Game 7 and the Mets need to force one.
I’ll bet the UNDER with New York’s top arm this postseason on the mound.
