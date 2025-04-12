Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates vs. Reds and Rangers vs. Mariners)
Don't let the Masters distract you from the fact that we have a loaded slate of MLB games to watch and bet on Saturday, including some afternoon baseball.
If you want to get in on the action, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in on today's slate, including a couple of unders on the night slate. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Tigers (+110) vs. Twins via Caesars
- Pirates vs. Reds UNDER 8.5 (-115) via Caesars
- Rangers vs. Mariners UNDER 7 (-102) via BetMGM
Tigers vs. Twins Prediction
Don't look now, but the Detroit Tigers have one of the hottest offenses in baseball. Ahead of their afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers rank third in the Majors in OPS at .780. That's far ahead of the Twins, who are 26th in that category at .615.
The Tigers get to face Chris Paddack of the Twins today, who has allowed 12 earned runs in his first 7.1 innings pitched this season. This could end up being another strong offensive performance for the Tigers.
Let's ride the hot offense as underdogs in Minnesota today.
Pick: Tigers +110
Pirates vs. Reds Prediction
This bet is a no-brainer in my opinion. The Reds and Pirates rank 29th and 30th in the Majors in OPS, along with batting averages of .203 and .194. Neither team has been able to produce much offense at all through the first two weeks of the season, yet the total is set at 8.5 for this evening's showdown.
Not only have both offenses struggled, but we have a solid pitching matchup between Andrew Heaney and Andrew Abbott. That doesn't seem like a pitching matchup that's going to allow a boatload of runs.
Give me the UNDER tonight.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115)
Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction
I know an UNDER isn't the most exciting bet to cheer for, but I have a second UNDER that I'll be rooting for tonight. Once again, we have two of the worst offenses facing each other tonight. The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers rank 22nd and 24th in OPS, as well as 26th and 29th in batting average.
Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners tonight, and let's not forget he rocked a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts last season and has already gotten off to a strong start to his 2025 campaign.
Give me the UNDER on this low total tonight.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
