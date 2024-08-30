Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Royals/Astros NRFI, Braves ML)
Happy Friday!
We have been on a roll this week with our Walk-Off Wagers, and we expect to stay hot tonight on the Diamonds!
Here are a couple of plays to consider for tonight's slate. All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, August 30th
- Royals vs. Astros NRFI (-120)
- Braves (+114) vs. Phillies
Royals vs. Astros NRFI (-120)
There were no runs on the board until the bottom of the fifth in last night’s contest, and tonight will likely be more of the same.
Framber Valdez starts for Houston tonight. Valdez is a ground ball pitcher with an ERA of 3.27 this season, and a first inning ERA of just 2.74.
The Royals will start Seth Lugo. Lugo has an ERA of 3.19 this season, and ERA of just 2.33 in the first inning.
The Royals have scored in the first inning only 25% of the time this season when on the road. The Astros have scored 32% of the time at home.
Even though both of these teams have big bats, this game profiles to be more of a pitchers’ duel in Houston.
Braves ML (+114)
The Braves have been playing well recently, winning seven of their last ten. They need to make up ground on the Phillies tonight, and they should get a strong start from Reynaldo Lopez who has an ERA of just 2.02 this season.
In two starts vs. the Phillies this season, Lopez has allowed hitters a batting average of just .172 with only one earned run (0.82 ERA).
The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez. Suarez has been excellent for the Phillies with an ERA of just 2.82 this season. However, in his two starts vs. Atlanta, he has an ERA of 7.32. Braves hitters are batting .237 with eight earned runs across his two starts.
The Braves are Top 5 in OPS and SLG vs. left-handed pitching this season, and they have the fourth-most home runs (49).
The Phillies won the first of this series last night 5-4, but this is a good spot to take the underdog for a plus-money payout. The Braves are 13=9 this season as the underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.