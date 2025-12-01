Is Wan'Dale Robinson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Patriots)
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
Robinson, who missed time in practice ahead of this Week 13 matchup due to an ankle injury, has appeared in all 12 of the Giants' games in 2025.
The former second-round pick has put togethers a huge season, catching 66 of his 102 targets for 794 yards and three touchdowns. He's coming off arguably his best game of the season in Week 12, as he caught nine balls for 156 yards and a score.
The Giants are underdogs on the road in Week 13, but Robinson could end up having a big game against a New England defense that is just 19th in passing yards allowed in the 2025 season.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Giants' top receiver in Week 13.
Best Wan'Dale Robinson Prop Bet vs. Patriots
Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-107)
This season, Robinson has seven games where he's caught six or more passes, and he's been targeted at least seven time in nine of his 12 contests.
That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, and I think the Giants will be in a positive game script for Robinson to rack up a bunch of targets. New York is a sizable underdog in this game, and it's likely going to fall behind against a New England team that is 10-2 this season.
While Robinson hasn't been as great with Jaxson Dart as he was the last two weeks with Jameis Winston under center, I still think he is worth a look at the No. 1 option in this passing game.
