Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 17
The Golden State Warriors have one of the best summer league teams in the NBA in Las Vegas, as rotation players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski have dominated through two games.
Unfortunately, they are done for the summer, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.
So, the 2-0 Warriors are barely favored against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have some young talent in rookie Jaylon Tyson, second-year wing Emoni Bates, and guard Craig Porter Jr.
Can the Warriors scrap out a victory, or will the Cavs move to 2-1 after they dominated the Milwaukee Bucks their last time out?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and a prediction for this summer league clash.
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -1 (-110)
- Cavs +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -115
- Cavs: -105
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Warriors record: 2-0
- Cavs record: 1-1
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Kevin Knox II: A former lottery pick, Knox is attempting to crack the Warriors’ roster this offseason through the summer league. Knox had 16 points and six boards in Golden State’s win over the Bulls earlier this week.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jaylon Tyson: Rookie Jaylon Tyson was solid in the Cavs’ win over Milwaukee, shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc on his way to 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He could find himself in the rotation in the 2024-25 season with the Cavs looking for answers on the wing.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
With Podziemski and Jackson-Davis done for the summer, I think we’re getting some value on the Cavs in this matchup.
Cleveland has a bunch of NBA experience on its roster, and the Cavs put on one of the best offensive displays of the summer against the Bucks, scoring 112 points.
Golden State had 38 of its 92 points in the win against the Bulls from Podz and TJD, and I’m not sold on their other players picking up that slack – with the same efficiency – in this matchup.
Take a shot on Cleveland to come away with a win on Wednesday night.
Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.