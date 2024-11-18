Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
Fresh off of a double-digit win on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Clippers host the 10-2 Golden State Warriors on Monday on NBA TV.
Golden State is off to a terrific start, beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in its last game, but it could be down Steph Curry (questionable, knee) in this matchup.
That would certainly impact how we bet on this matchup, although the Clippers (.500 on the season) are 4-4 at home and 3-3 on the road this season – the definition of a .500 squad.
Let’s break down the odds, prop bets to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Warriors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -4.5 (-108)
- Clippers +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -185
- Clippers: +154
Total
- 225 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Warriors record: 10-2
- Clippers record: 7-7
Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Stephen Curry – questionable
- Kevon Looney – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Lindy Waters III – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors Prop Bets
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
This is a play that I’ve bet a lot this season, and I’m going back to the well on Monday – if Curry plays.
Steph is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, including each of his last three matchups. While it’s typical to expect Curry to score a lot, he’s really stuffed the stat sheet this season with the Warriors spreading the wealth on offense. This line should be set at 11.5 or higher, so I’ll gladly take the OVER at even money.
Los Angeles Clippers Prop Bets
- Ivica Zubac OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
Clippers center Ivican Zubac is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game and has cleared 11.5 boards in nine games heading into Monday’s matchup. This is a pretty simple handicap.
Golden State doesn’t play a lot of size down low, and if Looney (questionable) misses this game, the Warriors may go small with their bench unit. That sets up Zubac well on the glass, especially since the Warriors are giving up 45.8 opponent rebounds per game – 25th in the NBA.
Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
If Curry plays, I don’t mind betting on Golden State in this matchup.
The Warriors are 9-3 against the spread on the season, and they’ve been impressive on the road, winning six of their eight matchups there this season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles is still without Kawhi Leonard and has gone just 4-4 against the spread at home this season.
The Warriors rank in the top four in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating while the Clippers are 18th, eighth and 14th in those categories.
If Curry plays, Golden State is the team to back in this matchup with Los Angeles on the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Warriors -4.5 (-108)
