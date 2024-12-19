Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won just two of their last 10 games heading into Thursday’s matchup with a surging Memphis Grizzlies squad.
Memphis currently sits in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference and it’s won eight of its last 10 games to get there.
Golden State started fast, but it has what would be the worst offensive rating in the NBA when Steph Curry isn’t on the floor this season.
Can the Warriors addition of Dennis Schroder change that this season?
Memphis is favored at home in this matchup, but these teams traditionally play must-see matchups after some interesting playoff series against each other. Plus, Ja Morant is questionable, and his status could flip the odds in Golden State's favor if he's ruled out.
Here’s how to wager on Thursday’s Western Conference battle, including my favorite picks and prop bets.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +2 (-108)
- Grizzlies -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +110
- Grizzlies: -130
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports
- Warriors record: 14-11
- Grizzlies record: 18-9
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Moses Moody – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Collin Castleton – out
- Jay Huff – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Marcus Smart – doubtful
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+110)
Plus money for a prop on Curry that has hit in 70 percent of his games? Sign me up.
Curry has 11 or more rebounds and assists in 14 of his 20 appearances this season, averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game overall. He cleared this prop with eight boards and five dimes in his first meeting with Memphis this season.
As long as this number is at 9.5 or 10.5, Curry has remained a must bet when it comes to the OVER.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
- Desmond Bane OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-105)
Through 19 appearances this season, Desmond Bane has grabbed six or more rebounds 12 times, averaging 5.9 rebounds overall. While he’s only averaging 9.6 rebound chances per game, over eight of those are uncontested rebounds, giving Bane a massive floor when it comes to this prop.
Memphis ranks No. 2 in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and Bane had six boards in just 27 minutes off the bench against Golden State earlier this season. Now that he’s back in his starting role (the previous Golden State game was his first back from injury), Bane should see enough playing time to clear this prop again.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
As great as Golden State was the first month of the season, I can’t get behind this team on the road against a surging Memphis squad on Thursday -- if Morant plays.
Memphis is an impressive 9-4 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and it’s risen to No. 4 in the league in net rating while the Warriors have fallen back to No. 9.
Golden State is not only 2-8 straight up in its last 10, but it has covered the spread in just six of its last 14 games.
The Warriors are 5-2 ATS as road underdogs, but I’m not sold on the Schroder addition immediately turning this season around for the Dubs.
Memphis is third in the league in net rating over its last 10 games while the Warriors are just 21st. I have to take Memphis to win as a short favorite, but I'd wait to see if Morant is officially ruled in before placing any bet.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.