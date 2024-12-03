Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Golden State Warriors have clinched West Group C in the NBA Cup heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Denver is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and it is just 1-2 in NBA Cup play, as Nikola Jokic missed time due to the birth of his child.
Now, the Nuggets need a win – and a lot of help – to advance to the knockout round as a wild card team. It’s highly unlikely, especially since oddsmakers have set the spread for this game at 4.5 points – a sign that they’re expecting a close matchup on Tuesday.
Golden State has been in a bit of a slide as of late, losing four games in a row to fall to the No. 4 seed in the conference.
Can it bounce back as a road dog in this NBA Cup clash?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +4.5 (-105)
- Nuggets -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +120
- Nuggets: -142
Total
- 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Warriors record: 12-7
- Nuggets record: 10-8
Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – probable
- Draymond Green – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Peyton Watson – probable
Warriors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
- Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
This prop has been money for Steph Curry this season, as he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 15 games.
Not only that, but Curry has picked up at least 10 rebounds and assists in nine consecutive matchups. On the season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game – good for 11.8 rebounds and assists.
This is a massive value on Tuesday in a crucial NBA Cup game for Golden State.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
As long as oddsmakers keep setting Jokic at 1.5 3-pointers, I’m going to keep taking the OVER.
The reigning league MVP has hit two or more shots from beyond the arc in six straight games and 10 of his 15 games overall.
He’s shooting over 50 percent from 3 on 4.3 attempts per game, and it’s hard to fade Jokic when he’s taken seven or more shots from beyond the arc in three of his last four games.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
One of the best trends early on in the 2024-25 season is fading the Denver Nuggets in the first half.
Denver is just 4-14 against the spread in the first half – the worst mark in the NBA – after failing to cover on Sunday against the Clippers.
Now, it takes on a Golden State team that has been profitable in the first half, going 11-8 against the spread through 19 games.
The Warriors are also sixth in the NBA in net rating in the first half on the road while Denver ranks 29th in the NBA in first half net rating at home (-12.4).
Let’s bet on one of the most intriguing trends in the NBA continuing on Tuesday.
Pick: Warriors First Half +2.5 (-112)
