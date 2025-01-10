Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 10
The Golden State Warriors were able to get back over .500 on the season on Thursday night, winning as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Golden State is a sizable underdog on the road in the second night of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers. There’s a chance that the Warriors won’t have star Steph Curry in this matchup.
Indiana has jumped up to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning each of its last four games and seven of its last 10.
However, the Pacers have listed Tyrese Halburton and Myles Turner as questionable on Friday night. So, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Warriors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +8 (-115)
- Pacers -8 (-105)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +235
- Pacers: -290
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Indiana
- Warriors record: 19-18
- Pacers record: 20-18
Warriors vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
(Steph Curry mentioned after Thursday’s win that he was unsure if he’d play the second night of a back-to-back).
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Myles Turner – questionable
- James Wiseman – out
Warriors vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Buddy Hield UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Hield knocked down five 3s in the win over Detroit on Thursday night, but he’s cleared 4.5 3s in just seven games this season, including just two times since the start of December.
Even if Curry sits, Hield’s volume may not increase to a level where he can knock down five or more shots from deep. In the seven games that Steph has sat out, Hield is shooting 46.7 percent from 3, clearing this prop three times.
However, as he’s cooled off in the last month or so, he’s made just six total 3s in the last three games Curry has been out.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
When at home, Tyrese Haliburton is a completely different player. He’s averaging just 17.4 points per game on the road, but that number jumps to 19.8 points per game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on impressive shooting splits (45.6/40.6/83.6).
With the Warriors down multiple rotation players at the moment (Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II all missed yesterday’s game), Haliburton could be in line for a 20-point performance on Friday.
Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Golden State may end up missing Curry in this game, but it is 5-2 straight up without the two-time MVP, losing just one game by more than eight points.
Indiana is playing its best basketball of the season right now, but it’s still just 5-6-1 against the spread as a home favorite. Meanwhile, the one spot that it has been good to bet on the Warriors in the 2024-25 campaign has been as a road underdog (they’re 6-4 against the spread in 10 games).
Golden State picked up a huge win over Detroit on Thursday night, and it may be able to hang around with a Pacers squad that struggles defensively (21st in the NBA in defensive rating). Not only that, but Indiana’s ceiling would be extremely limited if Haliburton or Turner sits out on Friday.
I’ll take the points with Golden State.
Pick: Warriors +8 (-115)
