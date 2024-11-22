Warriors vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Trey Murphy III, Steph Curry)
The Golden State Warriors are off to a great start in the 2024-25 season, and they’re looking to add to it against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
New Orleans has the No. 29 defense in the NBA this season, making this a prime matchup to back some Warriors players in the prop market.
Plus, the Pels’ injuries have limited their options in the rotation, meaning we should see expanded roles for Brandon Ingra, Trey Murphy III and others on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop plays for this NBA Cup clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Pelicans
- Steph Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Trey Murphy III OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-148)
Steph Curry OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Could we see a big game from Steph tonight? I broke down why he’s an elite prop target in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets column:
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season while shooting an impressive 44.1 percent from 3.
Curry has cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his last seven games, and he has a great matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (29th in defensive rating) on Friday night.
I’ve been betting Curry’s rebounds and assists prop all season long, but I’m staying away from that tonight now that his points prop has dropped to 23.5. I think that’s a prime spot to back him to have an all-around good game – like the 23 points, eight dimes and four boards he put up in the Warriors last game.
Now, there is some worry that the Warriors could blow out New Orleans and sit Curry, but it appears Jordan Hawkins (questionable) could be in line to return for the Pels tonight. Not only that, but point differential matters in NBA Cup games, so Steve Kerr may be more inclined to leave Steph out there even if the Warriors are up by a comfortable margin.
After he dropped 35 PRA on just 10 shot attempts in his last game, Steph is undervalued at this number on Friday.
Trey Murphy III OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-148)
Trey Murphy III has played in just four games this season after missing the start of the campaign with an injury, but he’s picked up five or more boards in three of them.
The Pelicans wing is seeing more time as of late, playing 30 and 29 minutes in his last two games, and I expect that to continue with New Orleans extremely shorthanded on Friday.
The Warriors are a good rebounding team – 10th in the NBA in rebounding percentage – but Murphy is averaging nearly seven uncontested rebound chances per game. That’s a pretty solid number – especially since he grabbed just two boards in his second game of the season.
I’ll take the OVER for him in an expanded role on Friday.
