Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
The New Orleans Pelicans are in a race to the bottom of the NBA as they strengthen their case in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, and tonight they'll host the Golden State Warriors, who are desperately trying to fight their way out of having to play in the play-in tournament.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Western Conference showdown.
Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors -15.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors -1400
- Pelicans +800
Total
- 225.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Warriors vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN
- Warriors record: 41-31
- Pelicans record: 20-53
Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry, PG - Game Time Decision
- Gary Payton II, SG - Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston, SG - Out
- CJ McCollum, SG - Out
- Zion Williamson, PF - Out
- Trey Murphy III, SG - Out for Season
- Herbert Jones, SF - Out for Season
Warriors vs. Pelicans Best Prop Bet
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 16.5 (-110) via BetMGM
The Pelicans' interior defense has struggled this season. They have allowed teams to shoot 57.6% from two-point range, the second-worst mark in the NBA. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to target Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors' power forward, to go over his point total.
Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans have thrown the white flag on the season, proven by their long list of players on the injury report, including Zion Williamson. There's no reason why the Warriors can't win and cover tonight.
Any time Golden State plays a bad defense, I lean towards backing the Warriors to cover the spread. Their offense has the firepower to demolish a porous defense, and that's what New Orleans has, ranking 29th in the NBA in defensive efficiency.
The Warriors also do a great job of creating extra scoring chances through forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive boards, averaging +3.4 per game. That's going to go a long way in covering the spread tonight.
Pick: Warriors -15.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.