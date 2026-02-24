Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a massive upset win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and they’ll look to pick up another win as road favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

New Orleans is the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference, but it has won four of its last 10 games and has no incentive to tank, even though it has a terrible record. The Pelicans traded away their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to Atlanta, so they’d love to finish this season strong and avoid giving away a top-three selection.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are piecing things together with Steph Curry (runner’s knee) and Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) out of the lineup. Curry likely won’t return until March, meaning Golden State has some work to do to hold on to the No. 8 seed until he’s back.

The Warriors are just 7-11 in the 18 games that Curry has missed in the 2025-26 season.

New Orleans actually has the second-best against the spread record at home in the NBA this season – 18-12-1 – despite the fact that it only has 10 home wins. Can it cover against a play-in bound Golden State squad?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s NBA action.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Warriors -1.5 (-110)

Pelicans +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors: -125

Pelicans: +105

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors record: 30-27

Pelicans record: 16-42

Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Seth Curry – out

Jimmy Butler – out

Steph Curry – out

LJ Cryer – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Nate Williams – questionable

De’Anthony Melton – questionable

Al Horford – questionable

Draymond Green – questionable

Pelicans Injury Report

Dejounte Murray – available

Trey Murphy III – out

Micah Peavy – out

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Yves Missi – out

Warriors vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+106)

Brandin Podziemski has settled back into a bench role as of late, scoring in double figures in each of his last five games.

The former first-round pick has not taken the next step as a scorer, but he's been a guy that stuffs the stat sheet, especially when he's asked to handle the ball more. Podz had 15 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, and he's cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in back-to-back games.

With Curry out and Melton, Horford and Green all up in the air, there's a chance Podziemski steps into an even bigger role on Tuesday night. He's averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, but those numbers jump to 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists when Curry is out.

I think he's worth a look against a weak New Orleans defense on Tuesday.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Golden State is five games under .500 on the road this season, and I may sell high on it after a win over Denver on Sunday.

New Orleans has done a solid job against the spread at home (the second-best mark in the NBA) and now we’re getting points in Dejounte Murray’s return to the lineup.

Since this is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, there’s a chance both Melton and Horford sit out so they’re available on Wednesday.

The Warriors are just 5-10 against the spread when favored on the road, and they’ve struggled offensively without Curry this season, averaging just 105.7 points per game.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Pelicans pull off the upset on Tuesday night.

Pick: Pelicans +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

