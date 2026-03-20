Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

The Detroit Pistons are looking to sweep both halves of a back-to-back after a blowout win in Washington last night. That was their second straight win in D.C., and they’ve now won five of their last six games.

On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors have lost six of their last seven games. Their only win also came against the Wizards two games ago before losing 120-99 in Boston last time out.

The Pistons got a 131-124 road win over the Warriors back in January.

The oddsmakers have the Pistons as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +5.5 (-124)

Pistons -5.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Warriors +180

Pistons -218

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Warriors vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV):NBCSBA, FDSN DT

Warriors record: 33-36

Pistons record: 50-19

Warriors vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – Out

LJ Cryer – Probable

Seth Curry – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Al Horford – Out

Moses Moody – Out

Quinten Post – Probable

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – Out

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out

Isaiah Stewart – Out

Warriors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Draymond Green’s season averages of 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists put him right around this 18.5 mark, but he’s been trending up recently. He’s gone OVER 18.5 PRA in six straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in that span.

Green had 28 PRA in the first meeting against Detroit, and I could see a similar output tonight with the Pistons on a back-to-back.

Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the OVER in this matchup. The total was set at 226.5 back in January, and it flew over in a 131-124 Pistons win. While there are now injuries on both sides, we’re getting a lower total despite these teams both playing high-scoring games recently.

The Warriors have gone OVER in five of their last six games to move to 41-28 to the OVER this season, and the Pistons had five straight OVERs before last night’s win against the Wizards.

Pick: OVER 217.5 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.