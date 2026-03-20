Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20
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The Detroit Pistons are looking to sweep both halves of a back-to-back after a blowout win in Washington last night. That was their second straight win in D.C., and they’ve now won five of their last six games.
On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors have lost six of their last seven games. Their only win also came against the Wizards two games ago before losing 120-99 in Boston last time out.
The Pistons got a 131-124 road win over the Warriors back in January.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Warriors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Warriors +5.5 (-124)
- Pistons -5.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Warriors +180
- Pistons -218
Total
- 217.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Warriors vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV):NBCSBA, FDSN DT
- Warriors record: 33-36
- Pistons record: 50-19
Warriors vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler III – Out
- LJ Cryer – Probable
- Seth Curry – Out
- Stephen Curry – Out
- Al Horford – Out
- Moses Moody – Out
- Quinten Post – Probable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – Out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – Out
- Isaiah Stewart – Out
Warriors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
Draymond Green’s season averages of 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists put him right around this 18.5 mark, but he’s been trending up recently. He’s gone OVER 18.5 PRA in six straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in that span.
Green had 28 PRA in the first meeting against Detroit, and I could see a similar output tonight with the Pistons on a back-to-back.
Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the OVER in this matchup. The total was set at 226.5 back in January, and it flew over in a 131-124 Pistons win. While there are now injuries on both sides, we’re getting a lower total despite these teams both playing high-scoring games recently.
The Warriors have gone OVER in five of their last six games to move to 41-28 to the OVER this season, and the Pistons had five straight OVERs before last night’s win against the Wizards.
Pick: OVER 217.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop