Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
The Golden State Warriors have slipped all the way out of the Play-In tournament field in the Western Conference after a 12-3 start, but they find themselves as road favorites on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto is just 8-31 on the season and has dropped nine of its last 10 games heading into this matchup. Even with Immanuel Quickely, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett all healthy, the Raptors have lost five straight.
If there is any silver lining for Raptors fans, it’s that their team has been much better at home (7-13 straight up) than on the road (1-18) in the 2024-25 season.
Golden State is down multiple key rotation players (Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski are all out) in this matchup, and it has listed Draymond Green as questionable.
Yet, the Warriors are still favored on the road. Can they cover?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Warriors vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -6 (-108)
- Raptors +6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -238
- Raptors: +195
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Warriors vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 19-19
- Raptors record: 8-31
Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – out
- Brandin Podziemski – out
- Draymond Green – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- None to report
Warriors vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-140)
This season, Curry is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game and he’s cleared 4.5 boards in six of his last eight games.
Overall, Steph has cleared 4.5 rebounds 17 times in 30 games, and now he takes on a Toronto team that has allowed 43.7 opponent rebounds per game this season (12th in the NBA). With the Warriors down several rotation players, Curry should get all of the minutes he can handle in a winnable game on Monday.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
I’m buying RJ Barrett in this matchup – especially with the Warriors down arguably their best wing defender in Payton on Monday.
RJ is averaging 22.7 points on a career-high 18.2 shots per game this season, clearing 21.5 points in 17 of his 31 games. With Golden State struggling over its last 20 games or so, Barrett should be able to score at will on Monday.
Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are just 7-16 straight up over their last 23 games, and yet they’re favored by two possessions on Monday against Toronto.
As bad as the Raptors have been on the road, they are a much better team at home, posting a 11-5-1 against the spread record as home underdogs. They also go from a net rating of -10.7 points per 100 possessions on the road to just -5.3 points per 100 possessions at home.
The Warriors have lost games at home as favorites recently, including a loss to Miami as a 9.5-point favorite last week. Now, we’re asking them to cover on the road with potentially four rotation players out of the lineup?
I’m not buying it.
Golden State is just 9-9 straight up on the road as it is this season, and it ranks 26th in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games.
I’ll take the points in a matchup between two struggling teams tonight.
Pick: Raptors +6 (-112)
