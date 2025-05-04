Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 7 (Target Alperen Sengun, Warriors Guards)
Looking to bet on some player props for the Game 7 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are three players that I’m backing in the prop market on Sunday night, including Golden State star Steph Curry, who has been elite in Game 7s in his career.
Plus, Rockets big man Alperen Sengun has been a terror to deal with on the glass for Golden State, and he could have yet another big rebounding game tonight.
Let’s break down each of these props with a chance to advance to the second round on the line for these teams.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Rockets
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130)
- Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Brandin Podziemski OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
So far in this series, Brandin Podziemski has been one of the more important scorers for Golden State, and he’s made at least two shots from beyond the arc in four of the six games.
Podz has two or more 3-pointers made in three straight contests, and he’s shooting 37.8 percent from 3 for the series on 6.2 attempts per game. If the volume remains the same in Game 7, Podziemski is a must-bet at this number.
Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130)
In this series, Alperen Sengun has dominated on the glass for Houston, picking up at least nine rebounds in every game, including three games with 11 or more boards.
The All-Star big man should play pretty heavy minutes in Game 7, and he picked up 14 boards in a must-win game in Game 6. While Sengun’s rebounding ceiling has been limited by the Rockets playing two-big lineups with Steven Adams, Sengun has been a double-digit board machine against Golden State this season.
He’s worth a shot in this market, especially since Game 7s are usually low scoring (hitting the UNDER in 39 of 64 since 2005) and may feature more defensive basketball with a lot of missed shots.
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Steph Curry is an elite bet in Game 7:
Curry’s 29 points in Game 6 weren’t enough to get the Warriors the win, and now they have their backs against the wall in Game 7 on the road.
However, Curry has constantly risen to the occasion in Game 7s in his career, averaging 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds in five appearances. The only Game 7 where he finished with fewer than 27 points came in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers – which ended in a Golden State loss.
Curry is going to take a ton of shots and play a ton of minutes in this game, as Golden State doesn’t really have any answers on offense outside of him and Jimmy Butler in this series. Curry is averaging 24.3 points on 17.5 shots per game in this series, but he’s put up 19 or more shots in half of the games.
