Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Predictions for Jimmy Butler, Alperen Sengun)

Offense has not been easy to come by in the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, which makes it a little tricky when it comes to betting on some player props.
Still, with four games of data already in this series, I have a couple All-Star caliber players that I’m willing to wager on in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Houston enters this game as a favorite, but I’d rather back this squad where it has been most dominant: on the glass. Plus, there is a Warriors star that may be undervalued in the prop market for Game 5.
Let’s break down these prop plays and their latest odds for Game 5 of the first round between the Warriors and Rockets.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Rockets
- Jimmy Butler OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
- Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
Jimmy Butler OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Even in Houston, Jimmy Butler is wildly undervalued in this market on Wednesday night.
The six-time All-Star had 25 points in Game 1 and followed that up with a 27-point game in Game 4 after returning from a pelvic contusion. Butler took 19 shots in Game 1, and he had another high usage game in Game 4, attempting 12 field goals and 12 free throws in the Golden State win.
The Warriors have to play Butler and Steph Curry heavy minutes to keep their offense afloat, and Butler has answered the call going back to the end of the regular season.
In each of the last six games that Butler has completed, he’s scored 24 or more points.
Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
The Warriors didn’t have any answers for Alperen Sengun in Game 4, as he scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Houston loss. These teams have now played nine times in the 2024-25 season, and Sengun has at least 11 rebounds in six of them.
In Game 4, Ime Udoka’s best lineup was playing with both Sengun and Steven Adams on the floor, as it gave the Rockets a massive advantage on the glass.
While this prop is just above Sengun’s season average, he does have games with 16 and 11 rebounds in this series. He’s a must bet at this number with Houston’s season on the line on Wednesday.
