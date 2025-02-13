Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
The Houston Rockets jumped back into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference entering their final game before the All-Star break.
Houston covered the spread as a home favorite against the Phoenix Suns, moving to 34-20 on the season – well above many of the team’s preseason expectations. The Rockets had been projected to win 44.5 games in the 2024-25 season by oddsmakers.
On Thursday, Houston is favored once again at home, this time against the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is coming off a road loss to the Dallas Mavericks – its first loss in the Jimmy Butler era. Butler finished the game with 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Dallas team that was down several frontcourt players on Wednesday.
With the Warriors sitting at .500 (27-27) and in the No. 10 seed in the West, do they play Steph Curry and Butler on the second night of a back-to-back?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s game.
Warriors vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +7 (-110)
- Rockets -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +210
- Rockets: -258
Total
- 216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Space City Network
- Warriors record: 27-27
- Rockets record: 34-20
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jimmy Butler OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+110)
If Butler suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, I’m willing to take a shot on him at this plus-money prop.
Butler has picked up 15 and 16 rebounds and assists in his last two games, grabbing nine boards in each of them. Overall, Butler is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game despite playing a smaller role during his time in Miami.
Given Butler’s usage for Golden State already, he’s a solid bet to clear this number.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Green UNDER 23.5 Points (-120)
Jalen Green is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3 this season.
Green has struggled against Golden State, scoring 12, 14 and seven points in his last three matchups against them.
Green has cleared 21.5 points in seven of his last 14 games, but he’s shooting just 40.6 percent from the field over that stretch. I can’t trust him given his lack of efficiency.
Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind this Golden State team on the second night of a back-to-back, especially with Curry, Butler and Draymond Green up in the air for this game.
Houston has rebounded nicely from a six-game losing streak, knocking off Phoenix and Toronto to move back into the No. 4 seed in the West.
The Rockets are No. 4 in the league in defensive rating this season, and even though they had a six-game losing streak, they are just five spots behind Golden State in net rating over their last 10 games.
Golden State is just 3-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it’s nearly impossible to trust if its stars sit.
I’d make sure to monitor the injury reports for this game before placing a wager, but I lean with Houston to cover at home – where it has a 17-8 record straight up.
Pick: Rockets -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.